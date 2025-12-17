The Queen's Strategic Excellence in Sailing – Leading Thailand to Top the Table, Eyeing Gold Tomorrow

On December 17, 2025, at 09:58 AM, Her Majesty the Queen visited Ocean Marina Pattaya in Sattahip, Chonburi to receive a briefing on the ongoing sailing competition and to actively participate in the sailing race on the third day, aiming to collect points for Race 6 and 7 in the SSL47 Keelboat category at the 33rd SEA Games. The event, taking place from December 15 to 18, 2025, at the Ocean Marina Yacht Club in Sattahip, is a significant milestone for Thailand as it marks the first time that Keelboat SSL47 is featured in the SEA Games.
Her Majesty led the Thai sailing team aboard SSL47 boat number 6 to compete in two races in the Gulf of Thailand, with teams from Vietnam, Philippines, Malaysia, and Myanmar. With unwavering determination, Her Majesty's goal was to secure the first-ever gold medal in the newly introduced Keelboat SSL47 competition and bring pride to the Thai people.
On the boat, Her Majesty took on crucial roles as both strategist and navigator, devising strategies aligned with the unpredictable winds at sea. The success of a sailing team depends on precise wind direction calculations, and Her Majesty's keen ability to assess and adjust strategies to capitalize on the changing conditions proved crucial. Despite the challenging sea conditions, Her Majesty managed the boat effectively, analyzing the situation and making precise decisions on the optimal direction of the wind. Her Majesty also supported the team physically, helping to balance the boat during the race, which reflected her high-level skills and teamwork. The SSL47 boats lack safety lines, unlike the TP52, making every second on board a potential risk, but Her Majesty’s focus and strength ensured safety and success.
Thailand's public is fortunate to have Her Majesty as a source of inspiration, not only because of her royal commitment to sport and physical fitness but also due to her encouragement of health and wellness awareness among the people. Her Majesty's dedication and sportsmanship serve as an exemplary model for athletes and citizens alike.
In today’s third day of racing, Thailand finished second in Race 6, just 17 seconds behind Malaysia. However, after adjusting their strategy, the Thai team came in first in Race 7, leading the other four countries by a large margin. With 10 points after 7 races, Thailand’s team is comfortably ahead, with Malaysia in second place with 17 points and Myanmar in third with 21 points. This impressive performance has unofficially secured Thailand's first-ever gold medal in the Keelboat SSL47 category at the SEA Games, a major achievement for the sport.
On December 18, 2025, at 5:00 PM, His Majesty the King will present the gold medals for the SSL47 sailing competition at the Ocean Marina Yacht Club in Pattaya, Chonburi, to encourage and uplift the Thai athletes.
Tomorrow, the public is invited to watch and cheer on the Thai sailing team in the final race (Race 8), which will determine the overall champions of the 33rd SEA Games sailing event. The race will be broadcast live on the Star Sailors League YouTube channel.
Photo: Royal Household Bureau