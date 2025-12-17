The Queen's Strategic Excellence in Sailing – Leading Thailand to Top the Table, Eyeing Gold Tomorrow

On December 17, 2025, at 09:58 AM, Her Majesty the Queen visited Ocean Marina Pattaya in Sattahip, Chonburi to receive a briefing on the ongoing sailing competition and to actively participate in the sailing race on the third day, aiming to collect points for Race 6 and 7 in the SSL47 Keelboat category at the 33rd SEA Games. The event, taking place from December 15 to 18, 2025, at the Ocean Marina Yacht Club in Sattahip, is a significant milestone for Thailand as it marks the first time that Keelboat SSL47 is featured in the SEA Games.

Her Majesty led the Thai sailing team aboard SSL47 boat number 6 to compete in two races in the Gulf of Thailand, with teams from Vietnam, Philippines, Malaysia, and Myanmar. With unwavering determination, Her Majesty's goal was to secure the first-ever gold medal in the newly introduced Keelboat SSL47 competition and bring pride to the Thai people.