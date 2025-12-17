BHQ Forces bombed after deploying 5 vehicles to Ban Sam Lang in Trat Province

On December 17, 2025, the Royal Thai Navy revealed that on December 16, the Chantaburi and Trat Border Defense Command had detected Cambodian troops, BHQ Forces, increasing their presence near Ban Nong Ri close to Ban Sam Lang, Trat Province. The presence of several luxury vehicles, approximately 4-5 cars, suggested that high-ranking military officers were overseeing operations in the frontlines.

In response, the Royal Thai Navy coordinated with the Royal Thai Air Force to conduct aerial strikes targeting the military positions. The Trat Marine Task Force then deployed drones to drop bombs, successfully destroying the military targets. This action was taken due to the threat posed by Cambodia's military presence near Thailand's borders.