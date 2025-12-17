HRH Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya visits injured soldiers in Ubon Ratchathani

Today (December 17, 2025), the Facebook page of HRH Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya shared a video clip showing Her Royal Highness visiting the hospital to present royal gifts and offer her sympathy to the soldiers injured in the Thai-Cambodian border conflict. The visit took place at Sapphasitthiprasong Hospital in Ubon Ratchathani.

Her Royal Highness expressed her concern by presenting royal gifts and a flower basket to the brave soldiers, offering moral support to them during their recovery. This gesture of kindness and royal grace is deeply appreciated.

During the visit, Her Royal Highness also delivered words of encouragement to the soldiers and their families, showing her deep concern and creating a sense of joy and pride among those who received her royal kindness. Her words of encouragement included:

"Well done, you’re strong, you’ve done your best. Don’t cry, you’ve done incredibly well. Be proud of yourself. We won’t abandon you."

Thank you for the video clip from HRH Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya.