Japan Local Govts, Fishers Working to Save Seaweed Forests

Known as "a cradle for fish" in Japan, this ecosystem plays an important role as a place where fish come to lay eggs and grow up.

The town of Shakotan in the northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido launched efforts to revive the rich ocean greenery after such marine forests in its coastal areas were destroyed 15 years ago.

In addition to reducing the population of sea urchins, which were doing the biggest damage to the marine plants, the town also used the sea urchin shells as fertiliser for kelp.