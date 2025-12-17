Japan's Takaichi Vows to Hold Talks with China

"We want to continue frank dialogue and comprehensively promote a mutually beneficial relationship (with China) based on common strategic interests," Takaichi told a press conference after the extraordinary session of parliament closed.
The two countries' relations deteriorated following Takaichi's parliamentary remarks on November 7 that a possible Taiwan contingency could constitute what Japan calls a survival-threatening situation, allowing the country to exercise its right to collective self-defence.
At the press conference, Takaichi emphasised that her remarks were consistent with the government's position.
"What is needed now is to strengthen national power through aggressive fiscal policy," she also said, adding that the cabinet is due to approve a draft budget for fiscal 2026 on December 26.
On financial resources for strengthening the country's defence capabilities, she said, "We aim to settle the issue without increasing burdens on households."
Takaichi expressed her intention to hold a meeting with US President Donald Trump at an early date.
She also stated that she has "no time to think about" dissolution of the House of Representatives, the all-important lower chamber of parliament, for a general election.
