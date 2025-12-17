RTA still searches for bodies of two fallen soldiers at Hill 350

Winthai said that although Thai forces attacked Hill 350 on Tuesday night, they faced strong resistance, which led to their retreat. Later, it was discovered that the two soldiers had gone missing.

The army spokesman explained that due to the terrain, low visibility, landmines, and ongoing resistance from Cambodia, Thai troops were unable to search for the two missing soldiers during the night. He added that the army would conduct ground and aerial searches on Wednesday to retrieve the bodies and return them to their families.

RTA deputy spokesman Col Ritcha Suksuwanont confirmed that the army headquarters had been informed that the two soldiers were killed at the site and that there were no reports suggesting they had been captured by Cambodian troops. However, unconfirmed reports circulating on Cambodian social media claimed that the two soldiers had been captured.

Ritcha emphasized that the fighting at Hill 350 was intense, leading to the deaths of the two Thai soldiers. He explained that the battle at Hill 350 was especially difficult for the Thai side because it was a high ground seized by Cambodian troops who had built a stronghold there.

