RTA still searches for bodies of two fallen soldiers at Hill 350

The Royal Thai Army announced on Wednesday that it was still searching for the bodies of two Thai soldiers who were killed while trying to recapture Hill 350 in Surin on Tuesday night.
RTA spokesman Maj Gen Winthai Suvaree stated that Thai soldiers were continuing efforts to locate and retrieve the bodies of Sgt Maj 1st Class Samrerng Klungprakhone and Pvt Phanupat Saosa.
Winthai explained that the two soldiers, who became the 18th and 19th Thai troops killed in the ongoing fighting, were killed while their unit was attempting to recapture Hill 350 from Cambodian troops on Tuesday night.
While the Defence Ministry spokesman had earlier confirmed that Thai troops managed to hold and protect their position at Hill 350, Winthai clarified that strong resistance and heavy fire from Cambodian troops forced Thai soldiers to retreat from their attempt to overrun the Cambodian military base atop Hill 350.
Hill 350, named after its elevation of 350 meters above sea level, is considered a key location for launching attacks on the nearby Prasat Ta Kwai. Thai troops aimed to recapture it from Cambodia to prevent the hill from being used to bombard Prasat Ta Kwai in Surin’s Phanom Dongrak district.
Winthai said that although Thai forces attacked Hill 350 on Tuesday night, they faced strong resistance, which led to their retreat. Later, it was discovered that the two soldiers had gone missing.
The army spokesman explained that due to the terrain, low visibility, landmines, and ongoing resistance from Cambodia, Thai troops were unable to search for the two missing soldiers during the night. He added that the army would conduct ground and aerial searches on Wednesday to retrieve the bodies and return them to their families.
RTA deputy spokesman Col Ritcha Suksuwanont confirmed that the army headquarters had been informed that the two soldiers were killed at the site and that there were no reports suggesting they had been captured by Cambodian troops. However, unconfirmed reports circulating on Cambodian social media claimed that the two soldiers had been captured.
Ritcha emphasized that the fighting at Hill 350 was intense, leading to the deaths of the two Thai soldiers. He explained that the battle at Hill 350 was especially difficult for the Thai side because it was a high ground seized by Cambodian troops who had built a stronghold there.