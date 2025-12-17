Chiang Mai aims for UNESCO World Heritage status by January deadline

Chiang Mai, the ancient capital of the Lanna Kingdom, is making a significant move towards achieving UNESCO World Heritage status. On December 16, 2025, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment led efforts to push forward with the city’s cultural heritage nomination. The proposal will be submitted to the UNESCO World Heritage Centre by January 30, 2026, marking the crucial deadline.

At the National Committee for the World Heritage Convention meeting on December 16, 2025, the draft presentation for "Chiang Mai, the Capital of Lanna" was approved, aiming to seek World Heritage recognition for the city’s outstanding universal value (OUV). The area proposed for the nomination spans 383 rai (about 151 acres) and includes significant historical sites such as Chiang Mai City Walls, Wat Chiang Man, Wat Chedi Luang, Wat Phra Singh, Wat Buppharam, Wat Umong, Wat Phra That Doi Suthep, and Tha Ram archaeological sites.