Thailand’s Chiang Mai hopes for stronger ties with Vietnamese localities

BANGKOK — Chiang Mai Governor Rattapol Naradisorn told visiting Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Pham Viet Hung on Thursday that the northern Thai province stands ready to expand cooperation with Vietnamese localities.

Describing Chiang Mai as one of Thailand’s biggest provinces, with strong potential in education, tourism, services, and agriculture, Naradisorn expressed a wish to expand cooperation with Vietnamese provinces.

Chiang Mai is eager to welcome Vietnamese companies to explore investment and partnership opportunities, he said, pledging full support for the Vietnamese community living there.