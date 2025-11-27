Thailand warned of cold weather and rising waves as Storm Koto approaches Vietnam

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) issued a weather advisory on Thursday (November 27), regarding Storm Koto and a wave of cool to cold weather affecting Thailand.

At 4:00 a.m. local time, Storm Koto was located in the middle South China Sea at latitude 13.1°N and longitude 114.3°E, with maximum sustained winds of 139 km/h. The storm is moving west-northwest at 15 km/h, and is expected to intensify before approaching the coast of lower Vietnam between November 27-29. While the storm will not directly impact Thailand, it will cause northeasterly winds to strengthen over upper Thailand.

The TMD also reported that a strong high-pressure system from China is extending into upper Thailand, the upper South, and the South China Sea, bringing cooler temperatures and strong winds. The Northeast will see a temperature drop of 4-7°C, while the North, Central, East, and Bangkok, including its vicinity, as well as the upper South, will experience a temperature drop of 2-4°C.

On the mountains of the North and Northeast, temperatures are expected to be cool to very cold, with a minimum of 3-12°C.

The TMD advised people in the upper country to take precautions against the changing weather and to beware of fire hazards due to dry air. Transport authorities have also warned about poor visibility, advising vehicles to drive cautiously.

Moderate winds and waves are expected in both the Gulf of Thailand and offshore the Andaman Sea, with waves likely to reach 2 metres high and over 2 metres during thunderstorms.

The public is advised to remain cautious along the Gulf coast, particularly near inshore surges. All ships are urged to proceed with caution and avoid sailing in areas affected by thunderstorms.