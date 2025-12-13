Defence Minister insists: no ceasefire order until Cambodia clearly ends hostility toward Thailand

Defence Minister General Nattapon Nakpanich said on Saturday, in response to widespread confusion over whether a ceasefire order had been issued, that no such order had been passed from the government to the armed forces.

“I confirm that there will be no ceasefire until Cambodia has clearly ceased all hostility towards Thailand,” he said.

This evening (December 13), Gen Nattapon will preside over the royal cremation ceremony of Corporal Chawakorn Detkhunthod, who was killed in the line of duty while defending Thai sovereignty along the Thai-Cambodian border at Ban Ton Phayung base, Kantharalak district, Sisaket province, on December 9, 2025. The ceremony will be held at Wat Nong Bua, Saraburi province.