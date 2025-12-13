Anutin denies ceasefire deal with Trump, insists Thailand must focus on defending sovereignty

Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on Saturday travelled to preside over the royal cremation ceremony for Thai soldiers killed in clashes between Thailand and Cambodia in Nong Phok district, Roi Et.

Before his departure, reporters asked him whether his December 12 phone call with US President Donald Trump had included any agreement on a ceasefire.

Anutin replied:

“We did not discuss that. There was no agreement of any kind. It was simply an exchange of updates. I reaffirmed that, regarding the conflict between the two countries, each side has to act to defend itself. Thailand, for its part, must fully protect its sovereignty and its people.”

When asked if this meant Cambodia should understand that Thailand would not cease fire, Anutin said:

“He did not say anything about whether we must stop or not stop firing.”

Pressed further on whether Thailand had told Trump that it would not cease fire, Anutin replied:

“We did not say that. We simply carry out our duties.”