Sihasak: Anutin’s call with Trump will prioritise Thai interests, not outside pressure

Sihasak was speaking on December 12, 2025, after reports that Trump would phone Anutin tonight to discuss the escalating situation along the Thai–Cambodian frontier.

He said Washington “clearly wants to see a ceasefire”, but stressed that any move towards halting the fighting must first be discussed with the Thai military and depend on conditions on the ground.

“This is something that both militaries must talk about. There are many details, and it is not a matter that should be rushed. The situation in the area must be ready, and it must also reflect the political will of both sides,” Sihasak said.

He added that Anutin would consult the armed forces before the call to decide Thailand’s stance, and that Bangkok must explain clearly to the US that Thailand’s actions are not as Cambodia has alleged, but are instead the defence of Thai sovereignty.

“We must do everything possible so military operations achieve their objectives. We do not want to see threats from the Cambodian side – they have been provoking continuously, while Thailand wishes to live together in peace,” he said.

Sihasak said Thailand would listen to whatever proposals the US puts forward, but any suggestion must be judged strictly on the basis of Thailand’s national interest.

“In the end, we will not accept anything that is imposed from outside,” he emphasised.

On the question of a ceasefire, Sihasak said it must depend on Thai readiness.