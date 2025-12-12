Anutin to speak with Trump at 9.20pm, rejects ‘secret deal’ with Hun Sen and sidesteps jet loan question

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul will hold a scheduled phone call with US President Donald Trump at 9.20pm tonight to discuss the Thai–Cambodian border situation, but insists all decisions on military operations remain solely in Thailand’s hands and denies any backroom deal with former Cambodian leader Hun Sen.
Speaking at Government House, Anutin said the call with Trump would be an update on developments along the border since their last conversation, which took place nearly a month ago during his trip to China.
“We will update President Trump on the situation, but any decisions are for the Thai government. We support and empower the armed forces to carry out operations,” he said.
Asked how he would reassure people along the border now that the House has been dissolved and fears are growing that the conflict could drag on, Anutin said the caretaker government still has full authority to administer the country.
He noted that while some actions require consultation with the Election Commission, urgent matters can proceed as necessary. Based on standard timelines, he said, an election must be held within 60 days, results certified within 45 days, and a new Cabinet could take shape within about a month after that.
“If you count it all, it’s about five to six months. Until the new Cabinet takes the oath, this government continues its duties,” Anutin said.
On whether the Thai–Cambodian border clashes would end before the election, he replied only that the military was “doing its utmost” to defend the country’s sovereignty and territory.
When reporters asked if he had been officially informed of reports that Hun Sen had ordered a unilateral ceasefire, Anutin shot back:
“When was the ceasefire? I have not been informed.”
He added that after his media briefing he would head to the Royal Thai Armed Forces Headquarters to receive operational updates, as he also had calls scheduled with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and President Trump this evening.
Questions arose over whether the timing of the House dissolution coincided suspiciously with reports of a Cambodian ceasefire, prompting speculation that Bangkok and Phnom Penh may have coordinated their moves. Anutin rejected this outright.
“There’s no such thing. I dissolved the House because the People’s Party leader told me to dissolve it, so I did,” he said, referring to opposition leader’s earlier calls for a fresh election.
Anutin confirmed he had received reports that Thai nationals were being held at the Poipet checkpoint on the Cambodian side, saying security agencies were handling assistance measures.
However, when pressed about claims that he had previously lent a private jet to Ben Smith, Anutin fell silent, simply turning to look at reporters and offering no answer before ending the exchange.