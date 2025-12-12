Anutin to speak with Trump at 9.20pm, rejects ‘secret deal’ with Hun Sen and sidesteps jet loan question

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul will hold a scheduled phone call with US President Donald Trump at 9.20pm tonight to discuss the Thai–Cambodian border situation, but insists all decisions on military operations remain solely in Thailand’s hands and denies any backroom deal with former Cambodian leader Hun Sen.

Speaking at Government House, Anutin said the call with Trump would be an update on developments along the border since their last conversation, which took place nearly a month ago during his trip to China.

“We will update President Trump on the situation, but any decisions are for the Thai government. We support and empower the armed forces to carry out operations,” he said.

Asked how he would reassure people along the border now that the House has been dissolved and fears are growing that the conflict could drag on, Anutin said the caretaker government still has full authority to administer the country.

He noted that while some actions require consultation with the Election Commission, urgent matters can proceed as necessary. Based on standard timelines, he said, an election must be held within 60 days, results certified within 45 days, and a new Cabinet could take shape within about a month after that.

“If you count it all, it’s about five to six months. Until the new Cabinet takes the oath, this government continues its duties,” Anutin said.