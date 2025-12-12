Anutin insists House dissolution follows MOA and is not a betrayal of People’s Party

Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said on Friday that his decision to dissolve the House of Representatives was fully in line with the Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) signed with the People’s Party, insisting there was no betrayal.

He said his government had complied with all four or five items in the MOA, including the pledge to amend the constitution. He noted that People’s Party leader Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut had declared in Parliament that if Bhumjaithai did not vote in line with the People’s Party’s wishes, the party would withdraw its support and call on the prime minister to dissolve the House.

“Since they made me prime minister, and then said they would no longer support me and asked for a House dissolution, I simply did as they requested. That is customary and the proper procedure,” Anutin said.

On charter amendment, he said the government had already taken the process through the first and second readings, but became stuck on provisions relating to the Senate.

“Bhumjaithai has no ability to pressure, compel or persuade senators to vote the way the People’s Party wants,” he said.