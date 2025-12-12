Anutin says House dissolution will not affect Thai-Cambodian border situation

Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, in his capacity as leader of the Bhumjaithai Party, on Friday presided over a merit-making and alms-offering ceremony marking the 50th day after the passing of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit the Queen Mother, held in front of the Santi Maitri Building at Government House. He was accompanied by his wife.

Speaking briefly to reporters about his decision to dissolve the House, Anutin said there had not yet been an official announcement via a national television broadcast.

Asked whether coalition partners had been informed in advance of the dissolution, he merely smiled and did not answer.

When pressed on whether the dissolution would affect the situation along the Thai-Cambodian border, Anutin replied that it would have no impact.

Before chairing a multi-faith religious ceremony marking the 50th day in remembrance of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit the Queen Mother, Anutin was seen standing outside the Santi Maitri Building chatting at length with Deputy Prime Minister Borwornsak Uwanno in a relaxed manner, sipping coffee as media photographers captured the scene.