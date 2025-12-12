Paradorn insists Bhumjaithai most sincere on charter change, denies plotting against People’s Party

PM’s Office Minister and Bhumjaithai Party MP Paradorn Prissananantakul on Friday rejected suggestions that the dissolution of the House by the prime minister showed his party was not sincere about amending the constitution.

He said Bhumjaithai was “the party most genuine” about constitutional change, having made its position clear from the first reading that it would push the amendment process through to success.

“Anything that became an obstacle, we tried to defuse,” he said, adding that Bhumjaithai had backed down on several points in the committee stage.

On the vote for Section 256/28 on Thursday (December 11), he said it had effectively become a contest between the version proposed by the majority on the committee and the amendments tabled by senators.

“The senators said clearly that if they lost in the second reading, they would not vote for it in the third,” Paradorn noted.

“In the third reading, we would definitely not get 67 votes from the Senate. Bhumjaithai therefore had to make a decision, not because of the substance itself, but because we looked to the end goal, which was our promise to see constitutional amendment succeed. We chose the path that could still move forward, so we voted in line with the senators’ reserved opinion,” he said.