Vietnam works with SEA Games 33 organisers over map error: Spokesperson

She was responding to reporters’ questions about the December 9 opening ceremony, where the organisers used visual effects to display maps of Southeast Asian countries, with Hoang Sa (Paracel) and Truong Sa (Spratly), as well as Phu Quoc Island absent from the map shown for Vietnam.
“Vietnam once again reaffirms its indisputable sovereignty over Hoang Sa and Truong Sa in accordance with international law,” Hang stated.
The SEA Games is the largest multi-sport event in Southeast Asia, held every two years, bringing together outstanding athletes from 11 countries in the region. This year's SEA Games are being held in Thailand.
The opening ceremony at the Rajamangala Stadium in Bangkok on the evening of December 9th encountered some problems.
Following a projection issue involving a map of Vietnam that omitted the Hoang Sa and Truong Sa archipelagos, as well as Phu Quoc Island, the Vietnamese sports delegation reported the incident to the Vietnamese Embassy in Thailand for resolution.
Viet Nam News
Asia News Network