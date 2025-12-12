Stormy south, cooler north: TMD warns of widespread weather swings

Thailand is preparing for more unstable weather, with the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) warning in its forecast for Friday (December 12) that rainfall will increase in the South, where heavy to very heavy rain is expected across 15 provinces, covering around 70% of the area, with waves reaching 2 metres.

Upper Thailand will also see some rain, with cooler morning temperatures.

The lowest temperatures in the North and Northeast are forecast at 17°C, while mountaintops could be cold to very cold, with lows of 6°C. Bangkok is expected to see rain in 20% of areas.

In the next 24 hours, the South is forecast to see increased rainfall, with heavy rain in many areas and very heavy rain in some places, especially in Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Ranong and Phang Nga.