Stormy south, cooler north: TMD warns of widespread weather swings

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 12, 2025

Expect heavier rain in the South with strong waves in stormy zones, alongside cooler dawn temperatures upcountry and light showers in parts of the country, including the capital.

  • Southern Thailand is forecast to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall across 15 provinces, with waves reaching over 2 meters in thunderstorm areas.
  • Upper Thailand will experience cooler morning temperatures, with lows of 17°C in the North and Northeast and dropping to 6°C on mountaintops.
  • The weather swings are caused by a low-pressure cell over the South and a weakening high-pressure system over the upper regions of the country.
  • The Thai Meteorological Department advises the public to take care of their health amid the changing weather and for mariners in the south to proceed with caution.

Thailand is preparing for more unstable weather, with the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) warning in its forecast for Friday (December 12) that rainfall will increase in the South, where heavy to very heavy rain is expected across 15 provinces, covering around 70% of the area, with waves reaching 2 metres.

Upper Thailand will also see some rain, with cooler morning temperatures.

The lowest temperatures in the North and Northeast are forecast at 17°C, while mountaintops could be cold to very cold, with lows of 6°C. Bangkok is expected to see rain in 20% of areas.

In the next 24 hours, the South is forecast to see increased rainfall, with heavy rain in many areas and very heavy rain in some places, especially in Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Ranong and Phang Nga.

This is due to a low-pressure cell over the Gulf of Thailand and the South, combined with the northeast monsoon covering the Gulf of Thailand, the South and the Andaman Sea.

In the Gulf of Thailand, winds and waves will be moderate, with waves of 1–2 metres and over 2 metres in thunderstorm areas.

Mariners are advised to proceed with caution and avoid sailing in areas with thunderstorms.

Upper Thailand will be cool in the mornings, with rain possible in some areas.

People are advised to take care of their health amid changing weather conditions, while farmers should prepare to prevent and watch for potential damage to crops.

The change is linked to a weakening high-pressure system (cool air mass) covering upper Thailand and the South China Sea, while southeasterly winds are moving in over upper Thailand and the upper Gulf.

Thailand dust outlook

In the current period, dust and haze accumulation in upper Thailand is expected to remain low to moderate, as rainfall is occurring during this period.

Weather forecast for Thailand from 6am Friday (December 12) to 6am Saturday (December 13)

Northern region
Cool in the morning, with rain in 10% of areas, mainly in Phayao, Nan, Uttaradit, Sukhothai, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit, Phitsanulok and Phetchabun.

  • Minimum temperature: 17–21°C
  • Maximum temperature: 27–31°C
  • Mountaintops: cold to very cold, minimum 6–14°C
  • Northeast wind: 10–15 km/h

Northeastern region
Cool in the morning, with rain in 10% of areas, mainly in Chaiyaphum, Loei, Nong Bua Lamphu and Nong Khai.

  • Minimum temperature: 18–21°C
  • Maximum temperature: 29–34°C
  • Hilltops: cold, minimum 11–15°C
  • Northeast wind: 10–20 km/h

Central region
Cool in the morning, with rain in 20% of areas, mainly in Nakhon Sawan, Ratchaburi and Kanchanaburi.

  • Minimum temperature: 20–21°C
  • Maximum temperature: 25–29°C
  • Northeast wind: 10–20 km/h

Eastern region
Cool in the morning with thunderstorms in 20% of areas, mainly in Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Chachoengsao and Chonburi.

  • Minimum temperature: 21–23°C
  • Maximum temperature: 30–32°C
  • Northeast wind: 15–35 km/h
  • Sea: waves around 1 metre; 1–2 metres offshore; over 2 metres in thunderstorm areas

Southern region (east coast)
Cool in the morning in the upper part of the region, with thunderstorms in 70% of areas, heavy rain in many places and very heavy rain in some areas, mainly in Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat.

  • Minimum temperature: 21–24°C
  • Maximum temperature: 28–32°C
  • Northeast wind: 15–35 km/h
  • Sea: waves 1–2 metres; over 2 metres in thunderstorm areas

Southern region (west coast)
Thunderstorms in 70% of areas, with heavy rain in some places, mainly in Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun.

  • Minimum temperature: 22–23°C
  • Maximum temperature: 29–32°C
  • Northeast wind: 15–30 km/h
  • Sea: waves around 1 metre; over 1 metre offshore; over 2 metres in thunderstorm areas

Bangkok and vicinity

  • Cool in the morning, with rain in 20% of areas.
  • Minimum temperature: 21–22°C
  • Maximum temperature: 29–32°C
  • Northeast wind: 10–20 km/h
nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy