Stormy south, cooler north: TMD warns of widespread weather swings

Thailand is preparing for more unstable weather, with the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) warning in its forecast for Friday (December 12) that rainfall will increase in the South, where heavy to very heavy rain is expected across 15 provinces, covering around 70% of the area, with waves reaching 2 metres.
Upper Thailand will also see some rain, with cooler morning temperatures.
The lowest temperatures in the North and Northeast are forecast at 17°C, while mountaintops could be cold to very cold, with lows of 6°C. Bangkok is expected to see rain in 20% of areas.
In the next 24 hours, the South is forecast to see increased rainfall, with heavy rain in many areas and very heavy rain in some places, especially in Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Ranong and Phang Nga.
This is due to a low-pressure cell over the Gulf of Thailand and the South, combined with the northeast monsoon covering the Gulf of Thailand, the South and the Andaman Sea.
In the Gulf of Thailand, winds and waves will be moderate, with waves of 1–2 metres and over 2 metres in thunderstorm areas.
Mariners are advised to proceed with caution and avoid sailing in areas with thunderstorms.
Upper Thailand will be cool in the mornings, with rain possible in some areas.
People are advised to take care of their health amid changing weather conditions, while farmers should prepare to prevent and watch for potential damage to crops.
The change is linked to a weakening high-pressure system (cool air mass) covering upper Thailand and the South China Sea, while southeasterly winds are moving in over upper Thailand and the upper Gulf.
In the current period, dust and haze accumulation in upper Thailand is expected to remain low to moderate, as rainfall is occurring during this period.
Northern region
Cool in the morning, with rain in 10% of areas, mainly in Phayao, Nan, Uttaradit, Sukhothai, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit, Phitsanulok and Phetchabun.
Northeastern region
Cool in the morning, with rain in 10% of areas, mainly in Chaiyaphum, Loei, Nong Bua Lamphu and Nong Khai.
Central region
Cool in the morning, with rain in 20% of areas, mainly in Nakhon Sawan, Ratchaburi and Kanchanaburi.
Eastern region
Cool in the morning with thunderstorms in 20% of areas, mainly in Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Chachoengsao and Chonburi.
Southern region (east coast)
Cool in the morning in the upper part of the region, with thunderstorms in 70% of areas, heavy rain in many places and very heavy rain in some areas, mainly in Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat.
Southern region (west coast)
Thunderstorms in 70% of areas, with heavy rain in some places, mainly in Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun.
Bangkok and vicinity