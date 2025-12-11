House in chaos as Bhumjaithai breaks with People’s Party over Senate charter powers

Reporters at Parliament said that during Thursday's ( December 11) joint sitting of the House and Senate to consider the draft constitutional amendment article by article in its second reading, lawmakers voted on Article 256/28 and rejected the proposal from the majority on the Constitution Drafting Committee.

The committee had proposed that future constitutional amendments be approved by a simple majority of the joint sitting, but the meeting instead opted to revert to the requirement that at least one-third of senators support any amendment.

Several Bhumjaithai Party MPs joined the vote to overturn the committee’s majority position.

This prompted Natthaphong Ruangpanyawut, leader of the People’s Party and opposition leader in the House of Representatives, to invoke parliamentary regulations allowing for a new vote by roll call when the margin is fewer than 25 votes, and he requested that the meeting count the votes again by name.

During the roll call, it emerged that several Bhumjaithai MPs were absent from the chamber.

Others, including Chaichanok Chidchob, Buri Ram MP and secretary-general of Bhumjaithai, voted against the committee majority. Government coalition MPs also cast their votes in the same direction as Bhumjaithai.

People’s Party leaders were summoning their MPs to sign a motion under Section 151 of the Constitution to initiate a no-confidence debate with a vote at 8pm.