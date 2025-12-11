Thai women sweep Philippines 3–0 to reach SEA Games semi-finals

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 11, 2025

Thailand women’s volleyball team overpowered the Philippines 3–0 at Indoor Stadium Huamark to top Group A and book a semi-final spot at the 33rd SEA Games.

  • The Thailand women's volleyball team defeated the Philippines 3–0 in a straight-sets victory (25–11, 25–17, 25–16).
  • This win secures Thailand's advancement to the semi-finals of the 33rd SEA Games.
  • The result guarantees Thailand the top spot in Group A, as they have won both their matches without dropping a single set.

 

The Thailand women’s volleyball team powered into the semi-finals of the 33rd SEA Games after beating the Philippines 3–0 in their second Group A match on Thursday, December 11, at Indoor Stadium Huamark in Bangkok.

Thailand, who swept Singapore 3–0 in their opening game, once again sent out a full-strength line-up under head coach Kiattipong Radchatagriengkai. 

The starters were captain Chatchu-on Moksri, Pornpun Guedpard, Pimpichaya Kokram, Sasipaporn Janthawisut, Thatdao Nuekjang, Wimonrat Thanapan and libero Piyanut Pannoy.

 

Thai women sweep Philippines 3–0 to reach SEA Games semi-finals

The Thais dominated from the first whistle and lived up to expectations with a straight-sets victory over the Philippines, winning 25–11, 25–17, 25–16. The result gives Thailand a maximum six points from two matches without dropping a single set.

 

Thai women sweep Philippines 3–0 to reach SEA Games semi-finals

The win guarantees Thailand top spot in Group A and a place in the semi-finals, where they will face the runners-up from Group B on Sunday, December 14. The team are now firmly on track for their 17th SEA Games gold medal and a 15th consecutive title.

Thai women sweep Philippines 3–0 to reach SEA Games semi-finals

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy