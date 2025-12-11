Thai women sweep Philippines 3–0 to reach SEA Games semi-finals

The Thailand women’s volleyball team powered into the semi-finals of the 33rd SEA Games after beating the Philippines 3–0 in their second Group A match on Thursday, December 11, at Indoor Stadium Huamark in Bangkok.

Thailand, who swept Singapore 3–0 in their opening game, once again sent out a full-strength line-up under head coach Kiattipong Radchatagriengkai.

The starters were captain Chatchu-on Moksri, Pornpun Guedpard, Pimpichaya Kokram, Sasipaporn Janthawisut, Thatdao Nuekjang, Wimonrat Thanapan and libero Piyanut Pannoy.