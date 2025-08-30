Thailand women’s volleyball team exit World Championship after 0-3 loss to Japan

The Thailand women’s national volleyball team, ranked 18th in the world, saw their journey at the 2025 Women's Volleyball World Championship end in the round of 16 after a 0-3 defeat to long-time rivals Japan (20-25, 23-25, 23-25) at the Indoor Stadium Huamark in Bangkok on Friday night (August 29).

Coach Kiattipong Radchatagriengkai fielded his usual starting line-up, featuring Pimpichaya Kokram, Thatdao Nuekjang, Chatchu-on Moksri, Sasipaporn Janthawisut, Wimonrat Thanapan, Pornpun Guedpard and Piyanut Pannoy. Japan countered with the line-up that had previously defeated Thailand at the Nations League in Hong Kong.

Despite loud support from Thai fans, Thailand made more errors than Japan, and their attacks lacked consistency. Japan, on the other hand, controlled the game with varied offence and solid defence, securing the first two sets 25-20 and 25-23.

In the third set, Thailand started strongly, leading 17-14 with points from Ajcharaporn Kongyot, Chatchu-on, and Thatdao. Japan, however, fought back to tie 20-20 before ultimately edging the set 25-23, completing a 3-0 victory.

Following the defeat, Thailand lost 2.52 world ranking points but retained their 18th position. Japan advances to the quarter-finals to face the Netherlands.