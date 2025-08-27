16 teams through to 2025 Women’s Volleyball World Championship knockout stage

The tournament, approved by the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB), is being hosted by Thailand across four major provinces:
A total of 32 women’s teams are competing, divided into eight groups of four. The 16 teams advancing are as follows:
Group A
Group B
Group C
Group D
Group E
Group F
Group G
Group H
In the quarter-final draw, Thailand, who finished second in Group A, will face the winners of Group H. The decisive match between Serbia and Japan to determine the group leader is scheduled for Wednesday, August 27, at 5.00pm.
The group winners and runners-up advancing to the Round of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals, and final will be held at the Indoor Stadium Huamark, Bangkok.