16 teams through to 2025 Women’s Volleyball World Championship knockout stage

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 27, 2025

The 16 teams progressing to the knockout stage of the Volleyball Women’s World Championship 2025 have been confirmed, with Thailand awaiting to see whether they will face Serbia or Japan in Group H.

The tournament, approved by the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB), is being hosted by Thailand across four major provinces:

  • Saphan Hin Stadium, Phuket
     
  • Chiang Mai International Exhibition and Convention Centre
     
  • Chatchai Hall, Nakhon Ratchasima
     
  • Indoor Stadium Huamark, Bangkok

A total of 32 women’s teams are competing, divided into eight groups of four. The 16 teams advancing are as follows:

Group A

  • Netherlands
     
  • Thailand
     

Group B

  • Italy
     
  • Belgium
     

Group C

  • Brazil
     
  • France
     

Group D

  • United States
     
  • Slovenia
     

Group E

  • Turkey
     
  • Canada
     

Group F

  • Dominican Republic
     
  • China
     

Group G

  • Germany
     
  • Poland
     

Group H

  • Serbia
     
  • Japan

In the quarter-final draw, Thailand, who finished second in Group A, will face the winners of Group H. The decisive match between Serbia and Japan to determine the group leader is scheduled for Wednesday, August 27, at 5.00pm.

The group winners and runners-up advancing to the Round of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals, and final will be held at the Indoor Stadium Huamark, Bangkok.

 

