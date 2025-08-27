Thailand women’s volleyball fall to Netherlands in five-set thriller at World Championship

The Thailand women’s national volleyball team, ranked 18th in the world, faced off against 9th-ranked Netherlands in their final pool match at the 2025 Women’s Volleyball World Championship at the Indoor Stadium Huamark in Bangkok on the evening of August 26.

Thailand started the match brilliantly, taking the first set 25‑23, only to be pegged back by the Netherlands in the second set to level at 1‑1. The Thai squad regained the lead in the third set, going 2‑1 up, but the Netherlands returned strongly to take the final two sets and edge Thailand in a 2‑3 defeat (25‑23, 17‑25, 25‑23, 10‑25, 14‑16).

Despite the loss, Thailand earned one point, bringing their total to seven points from two wins and one defeat, securing second place in Group A, while the Netherlands topped the group with seven points from three victories.

This encounter marked the first time in nine years that Thailand fought the Netherlands closely, dating back to the 2016 Montreux Masters in Switzerland, when Thailand won 3‑2. In World Championship history, Thailand had previously defeated the Netherlands only once in the past 15 years.