Thai patrol attacked in Ban Nong Chan; 1 killed, 4 injured

A Thai soldier was killed, and four others were wounded when troops came under attack while on patrol in Ban Nong Chan, Sa Kaeo province, on Tuesday (December 23), a reporter said.

Posts circulating online later reported an additional fatality from clashes along the Thai-Cambodian border, naming Pvt Thanaphat Nanthawong, and stating he died at about 3.30pm after a mortar explosion in the Ban Nong Chan area.

The Royal Thai Army has confirmed the report is true, saying further details will be provided later.