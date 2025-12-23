Thai patrol attacked in Ban Nong Chan; 1 killed, 4 injured

A Thai soldier was killed, and four others were wounded when troops came under attack while on patrol in Ban Nong Chan, Sa Kaeo province, on Tuesday (December 23), a reporter said.
Posts circulating online later reported an additional fatality from clashes along the Thai-Cambodian border, naming Pvt Thanaphat Nanthawong, and stating he died at about 3.30pm after a mortar explosion in the Ban Nong Chan area.
The Royal Thai Army has confirmed the report is true, saying further details will be provided later.
In a separate statement, the First Army Area expressed its deepest condolences to the family of Thanaphat, saying he was killed while carrying out duties to protect Thailand’s sovereignty in the Ban Nong Chan area of Khok Sung district, Sa Kaeo province, on December 23, 2025.
The First Army Area said it would honour his sacrifice with a full military funeral and ensure the family receives all entitled benefits.