Government deploys aircraft to battle Sakaerat Fire in Nakhon Ratchasima, with 10 water-bombing missions

The government has acted swiftly in response to a wildfire at the Sakaerat Environmental Research Station in Nakhon Ratchasima, with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Natural Resources and Environment, Suchart Chomklin, ordering immediate action to control the blaze.
The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment held a coordination meeting at the Fire Command Center of Sakaerat Environmental Research Station, where the Deputy Governor of Nakhon Ratchasima oversaw the response. Aerial firefighting teams conducted reconnaissance and water-bombing missions to limit the damage and contain the wildfire, which spread rapidly due to the dry conditions and accumulated dry vegetation.
By 5:00 PM, 10 successful water-bombing flights had been completed, significantly reducing the fire’s intensity. Operations will continue tomorrow with further reconnaissance flights scheduled to refine firefighting efforts.
Minister Suchart Chomklin emphasized the importance of collaboration and vigilance among all agencies involved to protect the environment and communities from the wildfire’s impact.
The wildfire, which started around 8:40 PM on February 12, 2026, has spread across nearly 4,000 rai of land, primarily in the eucalyptus forest near the Sakaerat station. Despite efforts to contain it, the fire quickly spread, fueled by dry weather and combustible materials such as dry leaves. The fire has already consumed more than 3,000 rai of the protected forest area, but officials are working to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby villages.
The area affected by the fire is part of a dry dipterocarp forest ecosystem, which naturally experiences wildfires during the dry season. Although 80% of the forest has been impacted, the fire-resistant trees have not sustained significant damage. However, the fire is still burning, and authorities are using water tankers to control the spread. Efforts will continue to protect the surrounding communities and control the fire’s progression.
The government has assured that all agencies are working together to keep the fire from causing further damage. The situation remains under close watch as the firefighting operations continue.