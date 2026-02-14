Government deploys aircraft to battle Sakaerat Fire in Nakhon Ratchasima, with 10 water-bombing missions

The government has acted swiftly in response to a wildfire at the Sakaerat Environmental Research Station in Nakhon Ratchasima, with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Natural Resources and Environment, Suchart Chomklin, ordering immediate action to control the blaze.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment held a coordination meeting at the Fire Command Center of Sakaerat Environmental Research Station, where the Deputy Governor of Nakhon Ratchasima oversaw the response. Aerial firefighting teams conducted reconnaissance and water-bombing missions to limit the damage and contain the wildfire, which spread rapidly due to the dry conditions and accumulated dry vegetation.

By 5:00 PM, 10 successful water-bombing flights had been completed, significantly reducing the fire’s intensity. Operations will continue tomorrow with further reconnaissance flights scheduled to refine firefighting efforts.

Minister Suchart Chomklin emphasized the importance of collaboration and vigilance among all agencies involved to protect the environment and communities from the wildfire’s impact.