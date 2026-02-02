Fire at petrol station next to school in Khon Kaen, students evacuated

A major fire has erupted at a petrol station located next to Srikranuanwittayakom School in Khon Kaen province, prompting the urgent evacuation of students and staff from the area as a safety precaution.
At around 10am on Monday (February 2), a fire broke out at a petrol station situated adjacent to Srikranuanwittayakom School in Kranuan district, Khon Kaen. Initial reports said the blaze was intense and spread rapidly within the station.
Officials from multiple agencies have been mobilised to contain the situation and are working at full capacity to extinguish the fire, amid panic among nearby residents.
Srikranuanwittayakom School has ordered the immediate suspension of classes and is evacuating students and personnel from the premises for safety reasons. Warnings have also been issued advising nearby schools and communities to avoid the affected area.
Authorities are still investigating the cause of the incident and will provide further updates as information becomes available.