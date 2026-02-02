Fire at petrol station next to school in Khon Kaen, students evacuated

A major fire has erupted at a petrol station located next to Srikranuanwittayakom School in Khon Kaen province, prompting the urgent evacuation of students and staff from the area as a safety precaution.

At around 10am on Monday (February 2), a fire broke out at a petrol station situated adjacent to Srikranuanwittayakom School in Kranuan district, Khon Kaen. Initial reports said the blaze was intense and spread rapidly within the station.