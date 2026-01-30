Explosion at Thai-Cambodian border injures two Thai soldiers after grass fire ignites munitions

Colonel Ritcha Suksuwanon, Deputy Spokesperson for the Royal Thai Army (RTA), confirmed on Friday that an explosion occurred in Chong An Ma, Nam Yuen District, Ubon Ratchathani, following a grass fire near the Thai-Cambodian border. The area, previously the site of conflicts, contained unexploded munitions.

The fire spread to an area believed to be holding remnants of unexploded ordnance, causing a sudden detonation. The explosion sent shrapnel flying, injuring two Thai soldiers. The injured personnel received immediate first aid on-site before being transferred to hospital for further treatment.

The two injured soldiers were identified as:

Sergeant Major Thammarat Klaithip, a small arms squad leader, who was knocked unconscious by the blast pressure and suffered shrapnel wounds to his right collarbone area. Medical staff performed an ECG and CT scan, as the soldier began showing signs of confusion and low blood pressure. He was later transferred to Sappasit Prasong Hospital for further treatment. Private Veerasak Kanhareung, who lost consciousness from the blast pressure and was sent to the Sappasit Prasong Military Hospital. Medical staff monitored him for further complications.

The type and size of the explosive device involved are currently under investigation. According to reports from soldiers who witnessed the incident, the fire had started near a bamboo grove in front of the barbed-wire fence, prompting efforts to douse the flames to prevent them from spreading to a nearby operational base. However, the explosion occurred before the situation could be fully contained, said Ritcha.