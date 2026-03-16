Middle East crisis drives fresh demand for Thai ultra-luxury homes

If they gain confidence in Thailand’s healthcare system, quality of life and living environment, they are more likely to buy a second home for long-term residence and relocate their families.

The factors supporting Thailand’s appeal include internationally recognised hospitals, international schools for children, and living costs that remain reasonable compared with developed countries. Together, these strengths position Thailand as an attractive long-stay option for affluent foreign residents.

Industry urges visa incentives to capture demand

The private sector believes the government should move quickly to capitalise on the opportunity by introducing stronger support measures, such as long-term visa packages or long-stay visa schemes.

Industry figures say such policies could be linked to the purchase or lease of residential property at suitable price levels, allowing high-net-worth foreigners to qualify for long-term visas under a framework similar to measures introduced during the government of former prime minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.

They argue that the benefits would extend beyond housing, helping to stimulate hotels, serviced apartments, hospitals and international schools, all of which form part of the ecosystem supporting foreigners who choose to live in Thailand.

Prasert said the Middle East remained one of the world’s major pools of purchasing power, and that if Thailand could attract just 1-2% of that market, it could generate investment inflows of around 10-20 billion baht a year, providing an important boost to both the property sector and the wider economy.