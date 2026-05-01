TMD warns upper Thailand to brace for storms and lightning

Meteorological Department has issued its ninth and final warning for summer storms affecting the upper parts of the country, with impacts expected to continue until May 1, 2026.

The department said the North, Northeast, Central Plains, East, as well as Bangkok and surrounding areas, would continue to experience summer storms, bringing thunderstorms, gusty winds and isolated lightning strikes.

The unstable weather is being driven by a weakening high-pressure system or cold air mass from China covering the Northeast and the South China Sea, combined with southwesterly and southeasterly winds prevailing over upper Thailand, where conditions remain hot to very hot.

Authorities have urged the public to remain cautious, advising people to avoid open areas, large trees, unstable structures and advertising billboards during storms.

Farmers have been advised to reinforce fruit trees and prepare protective measures to minimise damage to crops and livestock, while the public is also urged to take care of their health amid changing weather conditions.

The department said this would be its final announcement for the current weather event.