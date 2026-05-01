TMD warns upper Thailand to brace for storms and lightning

FRIDAY, MAY 01, 2026
TMD warns upper Thailand to brace for storms and lightning

Thunderstorms, gusty winds and lightning remain possible across northern, central and eastern regions, including Bangkok

Meteorological Department has issued its ninth and final warning for summer storms affecting the upper parts of the country, with impacts expected to continue until May 1, 2026.

The department said the North, Northeast, Central Plains, East, as well as Bangkok and surrounding areas, would continue to experience summer storms, bringing thunderstorms, gusty winds and isolated lightning strikes.

The unstable weather is being driven by a weakening high-pressure system or cold air mass from China covering the Northeast and the South China Sea, combined with southwesterly and southeasterly winds prevailing over upper Thailand, where conditions remain hot to very hot.

Authorities have urged the public to remain cautious, advising people to avoid open areas, large trees, unstable structures and advertising billboards during storms.

Farmers have been advised to reinforce fruit trees and prepare protective measures to minimise damage to crops and livestock, while the public is also urged to take care of their health amid changing weather conditions.

The department said this would be its final announcement for the current weather event.

TMD warns upper Thailand to brace for storms and lightning

24-hour outlook

In the next 24 hours, upper Thailand is expected to continue experiencing summer storms, with thunderstorms and strong winds in some areas, along with possible lightning.

Southern Thailand will see isolated thunderstorms due to easterly and southeasterly winds covering the Gulf of Thailand, the South and the Andaman Sea.

Air quality in upper Thailand is expected to range from good to moderate, as rainfall in some areas helps reduce dust accumulation.

Regional forecast

  • The North will remain hot during the day, with isolated thunderstorms covering around 10% of the area and occasional strong winds, particularly in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phayao, Nan, Tak, Uttaradit, Phitsanulok and Phetchabun. Temperatures are forecast at 20–25°C minimum and 37–40°C maximum.
     
  • The Northeast will be hot during the day, with thunderstorms in about 30% of the area and gusty winds in some locations, especially in Loei, Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, Surin, Si Sa Ket and Ubon Ratchathani. Temperatures are expected to range between 22–25°C and 35–37°C.
     
  • The Central region will also see hot to very hot conditions with thunderstorms in around 30% of the area and occasional strong winds, mainly in Uthai Thani, Lop Buri, Saraburi, Suphan Buri, Kanchanaburi and Ratchaburi. Temperatures are forecast at 21–25°C minimum and 37–40°C maximum.
     
  • The East will be hot during the day, with thunderstorms covering about 30% of the area and gusty winds, particularly in Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat. Wave heights are expected to reach about one metre, rising above two metres during storms.
     
  • Southern Thailand’s east coast will see thunderstorms in about 30% of the area, mainly in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Songkhla, Yala and Narathiwat, while the west coast will experience similar conditions in Phang Nga, Phuket, Trang and Satun.
     
  • In Bangkok and surrounding areas, hot daytime conditions will persist, with thunderstorms in about 30% of the area and occasional strong winds. Temperatures are expected to range between 24–27°C and 36–38°C.
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