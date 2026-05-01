TMD warns upper Thailand to brace for storms and lightning

Meteorological Department has issued its ninth and final warning for summer storms affecting the upper parts of the country, with impacts expected to continue until May 1, 2026.
The department said the North, Northeast, Central Plains, East, as well as Bangkok and surrounding areas, would continue to experience summer storms, bringing thunderstorms, gusty winds and isolated lightning strikes.
The unstable weather is being driven by a weakening high-pressure system or cold air mass from China covering the Northeast and the South China Sea, combined with southwesterly and southeasterly winds prevailing over upper Thailand, where conditions remain hot to very hot.
Authorities have urged the public to remain cautious, advising people to avoid open areas, large trees, unstable structures and advertising billboards during storms.
Farmers have been advised to reinforce fruit trees and prepare protective measures to minimise damage to crops and livestock, while the public is also urged to take care of their health amid changing weather conditions.
The department said this would be its final announcement for the current weather event.
24-hour outlook
In the next 24 hours, upper Thailand is expected to continue experiencing summer storms, with thunderstorms and strong winds in some areas, along with possible lightning.
Southern Thailand will see isolated thunderstorms due to easterly and southeasterly winds covering the Gulf of Thailand, the South and the Andaman Sea.
Air quality in upper Thailand is expected to range from good to moderate, as rainfall in some areas helps reduce dust accumulation.
Regional forecast