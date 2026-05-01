Summer storms hit Northeast as Bangkok faces more rain and strong winds

The Thai Meteorological Department forecast on Friday (May 1) that another high-pressure system from China remained over the Northeast of Thailand and the South China Sea, while hot to very hot weather continued across the upper country.
This means summer storms remain possible, bringing thunderstorms, gusty winds and lightning in some areas of upper Thailand. The department warned people to beware of severe weather by avoiding open spaces, large trees and unsecured billboards. Farmers were advised to protect crops and livestock from possible damage, while residents in upper Thailand were urged to look after their health during the spell of changeable weather.
Easterly and south-easterly winds are also prevailing over the Gulf of Thailand, the South and the Andaman Sea, bringing isolated thundershowers to the South.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
North
Hot to very hot during the day. Isolated thundershowers with gusty winds, mostly in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lampang, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Uttaradit, Phitsanulok and Phetchabun.
Minimum temperature: 21-25C
Maximum temperature: 34-40C
Southerly winds: 5-15km/h
Northeast
Hot during the day. Scattered thundershowers with gusty winds, mostly in Loei, Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buri Ram, Surin, Si Sa Ket and Ubon Ratchathani.
Minimum temperature: 21-25C
Maximum temperature: 32-37C
Easterly winds: 10-20km/h
Central
Hot to very hot during the day. Scattered thundershowers with gusty winds, mostly in Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Lop Buri, Saraburi, Suphan Buri, Kanchanaburi and Ratchaburi.
Minimum temperature: 23-26C
Maximum temperature: 38-40C
Southerly winds: 10-15km/h
East
Hot during the day. Scattered thundershowers with gusty winds, mostly in Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.
Minimum temperature: 23-28C
Maximum temperature: 33-38C
South-easterly winds: 15-30km/h
Wave height about 1 metre, rising above 1 metre in thundery areas
South (East Coast)
Hot during the day. Isolated thundershowers, mostly in Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Songkhla, Yala and Narathiwat.
Minimum temperature: 23-27C
Maximum temperature: 33-39C
South-easterly winds: 15-30km/h
Wave height about 1 metre, rising above 1 metre in thundery areas
South (West Coast)
Hot during the day. Isolated thundershowers, mostly in Phang Nga, Krabi and Satun.
Minimum temperature: 24-27C
Maximum temperature: 35-37C
Easterly winds: 10-30km/h
Waves below 1 metre, rising above 1 metre in thundery areas
Bangkok Metropolitan Area
Hot during the day. Isolated thundershowers with gusty winds.
Minimum temperature: 25-28C
Maximum temperature: 36-39C
Southerly winds: 10-20km/h