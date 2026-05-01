Summer storms hit Northeast as Bangkok faces more rain and strong winds

The Thai Meteorological Department forecast on Friday (May 1) that another high-pressure system from China remained over the Northeast of Thailand and the South China Sea, while hot to very hot weather continued across the upper country.

This means summer storms remain possible, bringing thunderstorms, gusty winds and lightning in some areas of upper Thailand. The department warned people to beware of severe weather by avoiding open spaces, large trees and unsecured billboards. Farmers were advised to protect crops and livestock from possible damage, while residents in upper Thailand were urged to look after their health during the spell of changeable weather.

Easterly and south-easterly winds are also prevailing over the Gulf of Thailand, the South and the Andaman Sea, bringing isolated thundershowers to the South.