Bangkok and upper Thailand face storm warning as heat continues

The Thai Meteorological Department’s weather forecast for Thursday (April 30, 2026) said summer storms are expected over the next 24 hours in the North, Northeast, East and Central regions, including Bangkok and its surrounding provinces.

The storms are expected to bring thunderstorms, gusty winds and hail in some places, with possible lightning, as a high-pressure area or cold air mass from China has extended over the Northeast and the South China Sea, while upper Thailand remains hot to very hot.

People in the affected areas are advised to beware of dangers from summer storms by avoiding open areas, large trees, unsecured structures and billboards.