Bangkok and upper Thailand face storm warning as heat continues

THURSDAY, APRIL 30, 2026
Bangkok and upper Thailand face storm warning as heat continues

Storms with gusty winds, hail and possible lightning are forecast in the North, Northeast, East, Central region and Bangkok over the next 24 hours.

  • A summer storm warning has been issued for Bangkok and upper Thailand, including the North, Northeast, East, and Central regions.
  • The storms are caused by a cold air mass from China moving over the region, which continues to experience hot to very hot weather.
  • The forecast predicts thunderstorms, gusty winds, and possible hail and lightning in the affected areas.
  • Residents are advised to take precautions by avoiding open spaces, large trees, and unsecured structures.

The Thai Meteorological Department’s weather forecast for Thursday (April 30, 2026) said summer storms are expected over the next 24 hours in the North, Northeast, East and Central regions, including Bangkok and its surrounding provinces.

The storms are expected to bring thunderstorms, gusty winds and hail in some places, with possible lightning, as a high-pressure area or cold air mass from China has extended over the Northeast and the South China Sea, while upper Thailand remains hot to very hot.

People in the affected areas are advised to beware of dangers from summer storms by avoiding open areas, large trees, unsecured structures and billboards.

Farmers should strengthen fruit trees and prepare to protect agricultural produce and livestock from possible damage, while also taking care of their health during changing weather conditions.

The South will see thunderstorms in some places as easterly and southeasterly winds prevail over the Gulf of Thailand, the South and the Andaman Sea.

Dust accumulation or haze in the North, Northeast and upper Central region has decreased but remains at a moderate level because of thunderstorms.

Weather forecast for Thailand from 6am on Thursday (April 30, 2026), to 6am on Friday (May 1, 2026)

North

  • Generally hot, and very hot in some areas, with thunderstorms across 40% of the area, gusty winds and hail in some places, and heavy rain in some areas, including Mae Hong Son, Chiang Rai, Chiang Mai, Lampang, Phayao, Phrae, Nan, Tak, Sukhothai, Uttaradit, Phitsanulok, Phichit and Phetchabun.
  • Minimum temperature: 20-27°C
  • Maximum temperature: 29-40°C
  • Southwesterly winds: 5-15 km/h

Northeast

  • Thunderstorms are forecast across 60% of the area, with gusty winds and hail in some places and heavy rain in some areas, including Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Kalasin, Maha Sarakham, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buriram, Surin, Sisaket and Ubon Ratchathani.
  • Minimum temperature: 21-24°C
  • Maximum temperature: 30-34°C
  • Southeasterly winds: 10-15 km/h

Central region

  • Hot to very hot during the day, with thunderstorms across 40% of the area and gusty winds in some places, including Nakhon Sawan, Lopburi, Saraburi, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Nakhon Pathom, Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Suphan Buri, Kanchanaburi and Ratchaburi.
  • Minimum temperature: 25-28°C
  • Maximum temperature: 37-40°C
  • Southerly winds: 10-15 km/h

East

  • Hot during the day, with thunderstorms across 60% of the area, gusty winds and hail in some places, including Nakhon Nayok, Prachinburi, Chachoengsao, Sa Kaeo, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.
  • Minimum temperature: 25-28°C
  • Maximum temperature: 33-37°C
  • Southeasterly winds: 15-30 km/h
  • Waves will be about 1 metre high and more than 1 metre high in thunderstorm areas.

South (east coast)

  • Hot during the day, with thunderstorms across 20% of the area, mostly in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Yala and Narathiwat.
  • Minimum temperature: 24-27°C
  • Maximum temperature: 34-38°C
  • Southeasterly winds: 15-30 km/h
  • Waves will be about 1 metre high and more than 1 metre high in thunderstorm areas.

South (west coast)

  • Hot during the day, with thunderstorms across 30% of the area, mostly in Phangnga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun.
  • Minimum temperature: 24-27°C
  • Maximum temperature: 35-37°C
  • Easterly winds: 10-30 km/h
  • Waves will be below 1 metre high and more than 1 metre high in thunderstorm areas.

Bangkok and the surrounding provinces

  • Hot during the day, with thunderstorms across 20% of the area and gusty winds in some places.
  • Minimum temperature: 27-29°C
  • Maximum temperature: 35-38°C
  • Southerly winds: 10-20 km/h
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