Bangkok and upper Thailand face storm warning as heat continues

The Thai Meteorological Department’s weather forecast for Thursday (April 30, 2026) said summer storms are expected over the next 24 hours in the North, Northeast, East and Central regions, including Bangkok and its surrounding provinces.
The storms are expected to bring thunderstorms, gusty winds and hail in some places, with possible lightning, as a high-pressure area or cold air mass from China has extended over the Northeast and the South China Sea, while upper Thailand remains hot to very hot.
People in the affected areas are advised to beware of dangers from summer storms by avoiding open areas, large trees, unsecured structures and billboards.
Farmers should strengthen fruit trees and prepare to protect agricultural produce and livestock from possible damage, while also taking care of their health during changing weather conditions.
The South will see thunderstorms in some places as easterly and southeasterly winds prevail over the Gulf of Thailand, the South and the Andaman Sea.
Dust accumulation or haze in the North, Northeast and upper Central region has decreased but remains at a moderate level because of thunderstorms.
North
Northeast
Central region
East
South (east coast)
South (west coast)
Bangkok and the surrounding provinces