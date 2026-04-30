Oil surges on Iran blockade fears as OPEC fractures widen

Global oil markets are entering a new phase of volatility, caught between immediate supply shocks in the Middle East and a structural shift that could reshape production dynamics in the years ahead.

Oil prices surged to multi-week highs on April 29, with Brent crude climbing above $118 per barrel and briefly pushing towards $120, as traders reacted to reports that the United States may extend its naval blockade on Iran.

The blockade, imposed amid ongoing tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, has already disrupted flows from one of the world’s key oil-producing regions. Analysts estimate that more than $50 billion worth of Iranian oil exports has been effectively removed from the market since the conflict escalated, tightening supply just as global demand begins to strengthen.

Concerns have been amplified by falling US crude inventories and peak seasonal demand, reinforcing fears that the global market could face a prolonged supply squeeze if the blockade continues.