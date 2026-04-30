Rodtang apologises after fifth-round knockout loss to Takeru at ONE Samurai 1

ONE Samurai 1, one of the biggest fight events of the year, has come to a close with Takeru Segawa stopping Rodtang Jitmuangnon in the fifth round of their main event on Wednesday (April 29) to win the interim ONE flyweight kickboxing world title.

Rodtang, the former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion, later posted an emotional message after the defeat, saying: “I’m sorry. I’m deeply upset that this happened. I just want everything to stop.”

Retired Thai taekwondo star Panipak “Tennis” Wongpattanakit, who was at ringside for the bout, also posted a message of support for Rodtang, writing: “Fight again. Get some rest, recover, then come back and go again. I’ll always be cheering for you.”