Takeru stops Rodtang to seize interim ONE kickboxing crown

ONE Samurai 1 delivered a stacked card featuring superstar fighters from around the world, with 15 bouts staged at Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan, on Wednesday (April 29).
The main event, the 15th bout of the night, was a blockbuster rematch between two global striking stars: former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Japan’s home favourite Takeru Segawa.
At stake was the interim ONE flyweight kickboxing world championship.
Takeru, the Japanese superstar known as “Natural Born Krusher”, completed his revenge in emphatic fashion. He pressed forward with heavy punching combinations against Rodtang, widely known as “The Iron Man”, before closing out the fight with a thrilling technical knockout in the fifth round.
The victory saw Takeru capture the interim ONE flyweight kickboxing world title in front of his home fans.
Rodtang showed trademark heart throughout the contest, but he was unable to withstand Takeru’s pressure and power, bringing one of the most anticipated fights of the year to a dramatic end.
Other results from ONE Samurai 1 were as follows: