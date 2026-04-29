Takeru stops Rodtang to seize interim ONE kickboxing crown

ONE Samurai 1 delivered a stacked card featuring superstar fighters from around the world, with 15 bouts staged at Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan, on Wednesday (April 29).

The main event, the 15th bout of the night, was a blockbuster rematch between two global striking stars: former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Japan’s home favourite Takeru Segawa.

At stake was the interim ONE flyweight kickboxing world championship.