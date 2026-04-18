One of a kind tradition: Mon Songkran rite bathes monks through bamboo channels

A rare Songkran tradition unique to Sangkhlaburi drew Mon worshippers, local residents and tourists to Wat Wang Wiwekaram in Kanchanaburi on April 17, despite stifling heat and a lingering haze of dust and smoke.

The ceremony took place at the Bodhgaya Chedi in Ban Wangka, where devotees gathered to take part in the annual ritual of bathing monks with scented water flowing through a handmade network of bamboo channels.





Held every Songkran at Wat Wang Wiwekaram, also known as Luang Por Uttama Temple, the event is regarded as one of the most important annual merit-making occasions for the Mon community in Sangkhlaburi. The temple remains a spiritual centre for Thai people of Mon descent in the district.





At the heart of the ritual is a belief in the purity of the monkhood. Villagers believe monks should not step directly on the ground during the ceremony or come into contact with the earth. In a striking act of devotion, young Mon men lie shoulder to shoulder in a long line, allowing the monks to walk across their backs. The act is believed to help ward off illness and misfortune.