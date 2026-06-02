Japan calls on island states to strengthen maritime cooperation

TUESDAY, JUNE 02, 2026
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Jiji Press
Japan calls on island states to strengthen maritime cooperation

In Tokyo, Sanae Takaichi told Palau, Tuvalu and other island leaders that cooperation with like-minded countries is vital on climate and oceans.

  • Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi met with island-nation leaders in Tokyo, calling for closer cooperation on maritime issues and climate change.
  • The call for cooperation emphasizes upholding the "rule of law at sea" and is linked to Japan's "free and open Indo-Pacific" initiative.
  • Leaders from island nations, including Palau and Tuvalu, responded positively and expressed hope for expanding cooperation with Japan.

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi used talks with island-nation leaders on Tuesday (June 2) to call for closer cooperation on climate change and maritime issues.

Meeting Palau President Surangel Whipps Jr., Tuvaluan Prime Minister Feleti Teo and other leaders in Tokyo, Takaichi said Japan and other island nations depend deeply on the marine environment in everyday life.

She said cooperation with “like-minded countries” was indispensable in responding to climate change and ocean-related challenges.

Takaichi also referred to Japan’s renewed “free and open Indo-Pacific” initiative, announced last month, and stressed the importance of the “rule of law at sea”.

The leaders, who are due to attend the Island States Ocean Summit in Tokyo on Wednesday and Thursday, thanked Japan for its initiatives so far and voiced hope for further expanding cooperation with the country.

Japan calls on island states to strengthen maritime cooperation

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]

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