Japan calls on island states to strengthen maritime cooperation

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi used talks with island-nation leaders on Tuesday (June 2) to call for closer cooperation on climate change and maritime issues.

Meeting Palau President Surangel Whipps Jr., Tuvaluan Prime Minister Feleti Teo and other leaders in Tokyo, Takaichi said Japan and other island nations depend deeply on the marine environment in everyday life.

She said cooperation with “like-minded countries” was indispensable in responding to climate change and ocean-related challenges.