Japan's Koizumi concentrated on wording over China at security summit

Japanese Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi used his latest three-day visit to Singapore for the Asia Security Summit, better known as the Shangri-La Dialogue, to respond to China while keeping his language carefully controlled.

In his address on Sunday (May 31), Koizumi rejected Beijing’s criticism that Japan was pursuing “new militarism”, but he avoided wording that could excessively unsettle the neighbouring country.

Without naming China, he said, "There is a country that has a huge arsenal of nuclear weapons and strategic bombers. Japan has neither of these weapons. And yet Japan is labelled 'new militarism.' Isn't it strange?"

The target of the remark was clear, although Koizumi chose not to identify it directly. He also said, "Differences in perception and friction do arise between nations. What is needed at such times is not the repetition of unfounded claims in the other side's absence. What is needed is direct and candid dialogue."

Koizumi voiced regret that he was unable to hold talks with China’s defence minister, who did not attend the Shangri-La Dialogue. "I am feeling sad that we were unable to have the opportunity to have a meeting this time."