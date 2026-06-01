Bangkok warns of heavy rain as monsoon brings unsettled weather this week

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration has warned residents to prepare for unsettled weather from 1-7 June 2026, with heavy to very heavy rain expected in several areas.
The warning comes as a rather strong south-west monsoon prevails over the Andaman Sea, the South and the Gulf of Thailand, while a monsoon trough continues to lie across parts of the country.
Bangkok and its surrounding provinces are forecast to see thunderstorms covering 60-70% of the area throughout the week.
Authorities have advised commuters to plan their journeys in advance and allow extra travel time, as heavy rain could lead to waterlogging and traffic congestion in some areas.
The Thai Meteorological Department and related agencies said the current spell of wet weather is being driven by two main weather systems.
The first is the rather strong south-west monsoon covering the Andaman Sea, the South and the Gulf of Thailand.
The second is a monsoon trough lying across the lower North, the upper Central region and the lower North-east, extending into a low-pressure cell along the coast of central Vietnam.
Authorities said the western side of the South remains an area requiring close monitoring, with some locations at risk of very heavy rain.
The public in flood-prone areas and communities near waterways should remain alert for changing weather conditions and possible localised flooding.
The BMA advised people to avoid open areas during thunderstorms and stay away from large trees, unstable structures and advertising signs that could be affected by strong winds.
Residents were also urged to be cautious of lightning and avoid holding objects that conduct electricity while outdoors during storms.
People in Bangkok and surrounding provinces are encouraged to closely follow weather forecasts and official announcements throughout June 1-7.
Commuters should also check traffic conditions before leaving home, particularly during periods of heavy rain, when waterlogging may slow travel across the city.