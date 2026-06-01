Bangkok warns of heavy rain as monsoon brings unsettled weather this week

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration has warned residents to prepare for unsettled weather from 1-7 June 2026, with heavy to very heavy rain expected in several areas.

The warning comes as a rather strong south-west monsoon prevails over the Andaman Sea, the South and the Gulf of Thailand, while a monsoon trough continues to lie across parts of the country.

Bangkok faces 60-70% chance of thunderstorms

Bangkok and its surrounding provinces are forecast to see thunderstorms covering 60-70% of the area throughout the week.

Authorities have advised commuters to plan their journeys in advance and allow extra travel time, as heavy rain could lead to waterlogging and traffic congestion in some areas.