Thais Help Thais Plus spending tops 797 million baht on first day

First-day spending reaches 797.82 million baht

Total spending under the scheme reached 797.82 million baht by 3pm.

Of this amount, the government contributed 463.61 million baht through its co-payment support, while the public contributed 334.21 million baht.

The current spending total covers purchases made through regular participating shops only. Spending through food delivery platforms is scheduled to begin on 15 June 2026.

Over 865,000 shops join scheme nationwide

The Ministry of Finance said 865,524 shops had successfully registered and accepted the scheme’s conditions.

This includes 792,777 existing shops and 72,747 new shops.

Another 188,350 shops are waiting to confirm the scheme’s conditions, while 3,625 shops are undergoing further checks.

As of the latest update, 474,257 shops had already recorded successful transactions, indicating that small retailers across the country are beginning to benefit from the government’s purchasing-power stimulus.

Food delivery spending to start on June 15

Although first-day spending was driven mainly by offline shops, the scheme is expected to gain further momentum when food delivery platform spending opens on June 15.

The move is expected to boost spending in the food and beverage sector and provide greater convenience for people using their benefits through digital channels.

Scheme aims to ease living costs

Thais Help Thais Plus (60/40) is designed to help people cope with higher living costs and rising product prices amid energy volatility and tensions in the Middle East.

Under the scheme, the government covers 60% of eligible spending, while participants pay the remaining 40%.

The measure is also intended to stimulate spending at the grassroots level and increase cash circulation among small businesses nationwide.