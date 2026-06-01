Ebola recoveries bring hope as outbreak raises travel concerns

Suspected cases monitored in Brazil and Italy

The outbreak has also raised concern beyond Africa, with suspected cases being assessed in Brazil and Italy among people who had recently travelled to affected countries.

In Brazil, a man in Sao Paulo who had recently visited the DRC developed a fever and later tested positive for meningitis. Another suspected case was reported in Rio de Janeiro, involving a patient who had recently travelled to Uganda and tested positive for malaria.

Health authorities indicated that the diagnoses did not fully rule out the possibility of Ebola in either case.

In Italy, Ebola protocols were activated in Cagliari, the capital of Sardinia, after a man who had returned from Congo developed symptoms and was taken to hospital. Italy’s Health Ministry later reported that he had tested negative and said the risk in the country remained very low.

US steps up screening before World Cup 2026

The outbreak has also raised questions over preparedness in the United States, which will co-host the 2026 FIFA World Cup with Canada and Mexico from June 11 to July 19.

Robert Redfield, a former director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), told The Hill on NewsNation that he would not be surprised if several Ebola cases were detected in the United States, given the scale of international travel expected during the tournament.

He warned that the global response was lagging and said the extent of any risk would depend on how far the virus spreads beyond Congo.

US authorities have already expanded health screening for travellers from affected countries. John F Kennedy International Airport in New York has joined Washington Dulles, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta and George Bush Intercontinental in screening arrivals who have recently visited the DRC, Uganda or South Sudan.

Travellers showing symptoms may be assessed by CDC officials and sent for further medical evaluation.

Kenya court blocks US quarantine plan

The US had also planned to send Americans exposed to Ebola abroad to a quarantine and treatment facility under construction in Kenya.

However, a Kenyan court suspended the establishment of the facility and the arrival of foreign patients pending further legal proceedings, after concerns were raised over Kenya’s healthcare capacity and public health risks.

The proposed facility, located at Laikipia Air Base, had been expected to include 50 quarantine beds. US officials said it was intended to support Americans exposed to the virus overseas, while Kenya’s health minister later said the centre would not be limited to US nationals.

Redfield criticised the plan, arguing that Americans infected with Ebola should receive the highest-quality care available, including care already available in the United States.

One US doctor who contracted Ebola while treating patients in the DRC has already been transported to Germany for treatment, while another exposed doctor was reportedly sent to Prague in the Czech Republic for monitoring.