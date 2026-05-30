Ebola case claim denied as Thailand steps up checks

Thailand has denied viral claims that an Ebola case has entered the country, while health authorities continue to monitor travellers from affected areas after the World Health Organization reported a major outbreak of the Bundibugyo strain in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda.
The WHO said on Friday that 906 suspected Ebola cases and 223 suspected deaths were being investigated in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
The outbreak is centred on the Bundibugyo strain, a rare form of Ebola for which there is currently no vaccine.
Confirmed cases have also been recorded in Uganda, although the WHO said no community transmission had been reported there.
The global warning has fuelled concern in Thailand after online posts claimed that Ebola had already entered the country.
The Thai government has rejected the claim, saying the information is false and urging the public not to panic or share unverified reports.
Deputy government spokeswoman Ploytalay Laksameesangchan said checks by the Anti-Fake News Centre Thailand found that the claim “Ebola virus has entered Thailand” was the most widely shared false report.
She said the government confirmed that no Ebola patient had entered Thailand.
According to the government, the case being discussed online involved a woman from the Democratic Republic of Congo who entered Thailand through normal procedures after travelling from an area classified as affected by a dangerous communicable disease.
Upon arrival on May 28, the Department of Disease Control transferred her to Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute for quarantine in line with disease-control standards.
Officials later found that she had no history of contact with the disease. She had also booked a ticket to return to her country of origin.
The WHO said the outbreak in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo likely began about two months ago.
Experts have raised concern because the virus had spread in a densely populated area before being detected, complicating efforts to trace and isolate contacts.
The latest WHO figures include:
Anais Legand of the WHO Health Emergencies Programme said the fatality rate among confirmed cases was estimated at between 30% and 50%, although the data remains preliminary and requires further investigation.
She said early care could help reduce fatality rates, while the WHO is working to improve testing capacity. The number of suspected cases may rise as surveillance improves, but this would also indicate that monitoring systems are detecting more possible infections.
Ploythalay said the government had instructed the Department of Disease Control under the Ministry of Public Health to closely and continuously monitor travellers from areas affected by Ebola virus disease.
The monitored countries include:
Between May 21 and 25, Thai authorities monitored 53 travellers entering the country from affected areas. None met the criteria for disease investigation.
The government said disease surveillance remains in place and urged people to follow updates from official sources rather than forwarding unverified online claims.
Officials stressed that the public should stay informed but avoid unnecessary alarm, as Thailand has not detected an Ebola case in the country.
reuters , posttoday