Ebola case claim denied as Thailand steps up checks

Thailand has denied viral claims that an Ebola case has entered the country, while health authorities continue to monitor travellers from affected areas after the World Health Organization reported a major outbreak of the Bundibugyo strain in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda.

The WHO said on Friday that 906 suspected Ebola cases and 223 suspected deaths were being investigated in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The outbreak is centred on the Bundibugyo strain, a rare form of Ebola for which there is currently no vaccine.

Confirmed cases have also been recorded in Uganda, although the WHO said no community transmission had been reported there.

The global warning has fuelled concern in Thailand after online posts claimed that Ebola had already entered the country.

The Thai government has rejected the claim, saying the information is false and urging the public not to panic or share unverified reports.