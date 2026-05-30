SPRiNG Secures First Prize for Environmental Reporting at Thailand Environment Institute Awards

Thai news outlet SPRiNG wins top honours for its investigative journalism on river contamination, highlighting the vital role of media in driving sustainability.

Thai digital news outlet SPRiNG has been awarded first prize for environmental reporting at an industry awards ceremony, cementing the role of modern journalism in tackling the country’s escalating ecological crises.

The publication, which operates under the Nation Group network, secured the top accolade under the theme "The Power of Media Driving Thailand's Environment". The award was presented to mark the 33rd anniversary of the Thailand Environment Institute (TEI).

SPRiNG won the category for its hard-hitting investigative report, "Infected Fish! Arsenic Contamination in the Kok River—Who is Responsible?", which exposed corporate and regulatory accountability over water pollution.

Kanchana Nitmetha, executive editor of SPRiNG, alongside Sutheemon Kumkoom, host of the outlet's flagship Keep The World programme, accepted the award at the TEI anniversary seminar in Bangkok.