SPRiNG Secures First Prize for Environmental Reporting at Thailand Environment Institute Awards

Thai news outlet SPRiNG wins top honours for its investigative journalism on river contamination, highlighting the vital role of media in driving sustainability.
Thai digital news outlet SPRiNG has been awarded first prize for environmental reporting at an industry awards ceremony, cementing the role of modern journalism in tackling the country’s escalating ecological crises.
The publication, which operates under the Nation Group network, secured the top accolade under the theme "The Power of Media Driving Thailand's Environment". The award was presented to mark the 33rd anniversary of the Thailand Environment Institute (TEI).
SPRiNG won the category for its hard-hitting investigative report, "Infected Fish! Arsenic Contamination in the Kok River—Who is Responsible?", which exposed corporate and regulatory accountability over water pollution.
Kanchana Nitmetha, executive editor of SPRiNG, alongside Sutheemon Kumkoom, host of the outlet's flagship Keep The World programme, accepted the award at the TEI anniversary seminar in Bangkok.
The recognition comes at a critical time for Thailand.
Throughout 2026, the kingdom has battled an intensifying array of environmental challenges, ranging from hazardous PM2.5 toxic haze and flash floods to severe prolonged droughts and plastic pollution.
With climate change increasingly disrupting public health, livelihoods, and the wider economy, the Thai media has faced growing pressure to move beyond passive reporting. Outlets are increasingly expected to act as public watchdogs, uncovering environmental degradation and driving policy-level reforms.
Organisers stated that the award underscores the evolving responsibility of the press. Rather than merely documenting events, modern newsrooms are viewed as essential mechanisms for holding polluters to account, building public trust, and steering society towards a more sustainable future.