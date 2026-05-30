Why is Thailand struggling to keep pace with Vietnam's rapid rise?

Vietnamese President To Lam visited Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul to mark the 50th anniversary of bilateral relations. But beneath the diplomatic symbolism lies an uncomfortable economic reality. Thailand is increasingly lagging behind Vietnam’s rapid rise.

Earlier this year, Thailand was labelled the “sick man of Asia” by foreign media, while Anutin rejected the claim and pledged to drive the Thai economy toward GDP growth of more than 3%.

However, amid populist policies and mounting criticism over projects that undermine environmental sustainability and economic feasibility, Thailand’s economic policies continue to face criticism for prioritising short-term stimulus over long-term structural reform.

It is understandable that the Thai government allocated a massive 175 billion baht for the “Thai Help Thai Plus” scheme to stimulate domestic purchasing power, alongside 1.62 billion baht to upskill five million Thais in AI. However, these policies appear to have been designed and implemented with only a short-term vision.

While foreign investors are calling for regulatory reform, green energy, climate resilience, and education reform, the Thai government’s short-term stimulus may boost consumption temporarily, but it does little to address long-term competitiveness.

Thailand’s economy nevertheless recorded positive growth of 2.8% in the first quarter. However, this is a lagging indicator, as energy shocks stemming from Middle East tensions and inflationary risks have not yet been fully reflected in the figure.