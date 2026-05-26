Beyond the Pride parade: creating high-value tourism through festivals

Pride celebrations have long been cultural milestones, but in recent years they have also emerged as powerful engines of tourism and economic growth.

Traditionally, Pride events have been highlighted through large-scale parades. Taking the NYC Pride March (USA) for example is one of the world’s largest Pride demonstrations, drawing millions of spectators and generating substantial tourism-related revenue.

Despite their massive crowds, parades are typically open-access civic events that attract a significant proportion of local residents which tend to limit average spending per attendee.

By contrast, Pride-specific festivals — ranging from circuit parties and music festivals to street celebrations — often operate on ticketed entry, enabling them to generate higher per-capita spending.

As a result, Pride events in many cities have evolved beyond parades into large-scale experience-driven festivals to attract the global Pride tourism market and gain greater economic impact.