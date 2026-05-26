PCD finds arsenic above standard in Kok and Sai rivers

The Pollution Control Department (PCD), under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, has reported the results of its 18th round of water-quality monitoring in the Kok, Sai, Ruak and Mekong rivers, covering areas in Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai provinces.

The monitoring was conducted between April 27 and May 1, 2026, as part of continued surveillance of contamination in water sources.

Laboratory analysis against surface-water quality standards found that most heavy metals — including cadmium, copper, nickel, chromium, zinc, mercury and lead — remained within standard limits.

However, arsenic was still detected above the surface-water quality standard of more than 0.01 milligrammes per litre (mg/l) in some areas, as follows:



Kok River

Arsenic levels above the standard were found at: