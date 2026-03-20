PCD’s latest tests find arsenic still above standard in Kok, Sai, Mekong rivers

The Pollution Control Department (PCD) under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment reported the results of water and sediment monitoring on March 20, 2026, in the Kok River, its tributaries, the Sai River, the Ruak River and the Mekong River, covering areas in Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai provinces, in the 16th round of monitoring conducted between February 24-27, 2026, to continuously monitor turbidity and contaminants.
The results of the 16th water quality analysis under surface water quality standards found that, overall, heavy metal levels were within the standards for surface water sources.
However, arsenic was still found above the standard level, at more than 0.01 milligrams per litre (mg/L), in many areas, with details as follows.
The PCD will continue to closely and continuously monitor the situation and keep the public informed. It advised people in the area that, if they need to use water continuously, it should first go through a water quality improvement process to ensure health safety.