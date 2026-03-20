PCD’s latest tests find arsenic still above standard in Kok, Sai, Mekong rivers

The Pollution Control Department (PCD) under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment reported the results of water and sediment monitoring on March 20, 2026, in the Kok River, its tributaries, the Sai River, the Ruak River and the Mekong River, covering areas in Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai provinces, in the 16th round of monitoring conducted between February 24-27, 2026, to continuously monitor turbidity and contaminants.

The results of the 16th water quality analysis under surface water quality standards found that, overall, heavy metal levels were within the standards for surface water sources.