Thai funding deepens Laos energy ties amid global uncertainty

The Lao ministry said energy remains central to trade and investment between the two countries. In 2025, Laos exported electricity to Thailand worth US$2.34 billion, while Thailand supplied fuel to Laos with an estimated market value of US$1.5 billion to US$1.8 billion.
Both ministers confirmed their intention to move cooperation forward under a strategic partnership for growth and sustainable development. The ministry said the meeting took place in a friendly and constructive atmosphere.
Thai investment is continuing to widen its role in Laos’ energy sector, supporting stronger bilateral cooperation and helping reinforce regional energy security at a time of uncertainty in global markets.
The Ministry of Industry and Commerce said in a report posted on its Facebook page this week that Thai investors are heavily involved in the sector. Six projects now under construction have a combined capacity of 3,613.2 megawatts and are backed by investment of about US$5.28 billion.
Another 16 projects are already operating, producing 7,688.9 megawatts of electricity and involving an investment of more than US$9.48 billion.
Lao Minister of Industry and Commerce Malaythong Kommasith recently met Thailand’s Energy Minister Akanat Promphan in their first working discussion since Akanat took office in March 2026.
The talks focused on the uncertain global energy environment. The two ministers underlined the importance of closer cooperation to secure a stable and dependable energy supply, describing it as a key foundation for economic growth in both Laos and Thailand.
At the end of the talks, Malaythong invited Akanat and his delegation to make an official visit to Laos for further detailed discussions and to deepen bilateral energy cooperation.
Vientiane Times