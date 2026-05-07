Thai funding deepens Laos energy ties amid global uncertainty

Another 16 projects are already operating, producing 7,688.9 megawatts of electricity and involving an investment of more than US$9.48 billion.

Lao Minister of Industry and Commerce Malaythong Kommasith recently met Thailand’s Energy Minister Akanat Promphan in their first working discussion since Akanat took office in March 2026.

The talks focused on the uncertain global energy environment. The two ministers underlined the importance of closer cooperation to secure a stable and dependable energy supply, describing it as a key foundation for economic growth in both Laos and Thailand.

At the end of the talks, Malaythong invited Akanat and his delegation to make an official visit to Laos for further detailed discussions and to deepen bilateral energy cooperation.

Vientiane Times