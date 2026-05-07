48th ASEAN Summit opens in Cebu with energy and food crises at the top of the agenda

Today (May 7, 2026), the 48th ASEAN Summit and related meetings officially began in Cebu, known as the “Queen City of the South” of the Philippines. The summit is being held under the theme “Navigating Our Future, Together”, with the Philippines serving as ASEAN chair in 2026 as the region seeks to chart its course amid mounting global challenges.



ASEAN leaders gather as several make their first appearance in office

The Cebu summit is particularly significant because it serves as the first major regional platform for several leaders. Among them is Anutin Charnvirakul, Prime Minister of Thailand, for whom this marks the first official foreign trip since taking office for a second term.

Likewise, Le Minh Hung, Prime Minister of Vietnam, is making his first appearance at an ASEAN summit as head of government, underlining that ASEAN remains Vietnam’s highest strategic priority.

Other key leaders attending include Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. as host, Dato’ Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Prime Minister of Malaysia, Lawrence Wong, Prime Minister of Singapore, Prabowo Subianto, President of Indonesia, Hun Manet, Prime Minister of Cambodia, and the Sultan of Brunei. Singapore’s Prime Minister’s Office has confirmed that Lawrence Wong is attending the summit in Cebu on May 8.

Meanwhile, Myanmar remains restricted to representation at the level of a senior civil servant, namely its permanent secretary for foreign affairs, because the situation inside the country has still not progressed in line with ASEAN’s Five-Point Consensus. Reuters reported this week that ASEAN continues to bar Myanmar’s top leaders from high-level meetings and that the bloc remains divided over how to deal with the country’s crisis.