Anutin eyes global turmoil as chance to boost Asean strength

Anutin Charnvirakul said Thailand intends to use growing global uncertainty as an opportunity to strengthen both the country and the wider Asean region, ahead of his trip to the Philippines for the 48th Asean Summit.

Speaking at Government House on Tuesday evening, Anutin said preparations for the summit had been discussed throughout the day before his visit to the Philippines from May 7-9.

He said bilateral talks would likely take place with almost every participating country during the regional gathering, noting that Asean leaders maintain close ties and remain in regular contact even outside formal meetings.

“As this is a regional forum, there is already familiarity among the leaders,” he said. “Even if we do not meet formally at the summit, we stay in communication all the time.”

Anutin said Thailand would use the summit to stress the importance of building a stronger and more secure regional foundation at a time of global instability.