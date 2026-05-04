Sihasak expects Cambodia to join trilateral talks at ASEAN summit

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow said on Monday (May 4) that Thailand was awaiting Cambodia’s response to proposed trilateral talks involving Thailand, Cambodia and the Philippines on the sidelines of the 48th ASEAN Summit in the Philippines from May 7 to 9.

Speaking at the Bhumjaithai Party’s headquarters in Bangkok, Sihasak said the Philippines, as host, was coordinating the arrangement as it wanted the talks to take place. He said Cambodia was expected to accept the proposal.

Thailand had already prepared both the substance and details of the talks, he said, although the meeting would be preliminary and was not expected to involve complex details at this stage.